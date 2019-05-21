Featured Video
Body found in burning car in Laval
A body was found behind the wheel of a burning car in Laval on the night of Mon., May 20, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22AM EDT
Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle in Laval on Monday night.
Firefighters arrived on scene where a car was on fire on Mille-Iles Blvd. Police said the car had struck a tree close to a viaduct overlooking Highway 25.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the body behind the wheel. A security perimeter was erected.
Witnesses told police they saw the burning vehicle heading east on the viaduct before it struck the tree and came to a stop.
Police said they have been unable to determine the body’s identity.