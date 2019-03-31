Featured Video
Body discovered in back seat of family's car at Lacolle border crossing
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 6:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 8:30PM EDT
A body was discovered by border officials in the back seat of a Quebec family trying to cross at Lacolle on Sunday morning.
According to reports, a man in his 60s and his elderly parents were driving back from Florida.
His father, in his 80s, reportedly died of a heart attack on the trip back home.
Paramedics said that the man had been dead for at least two days.
The family said that the high cost of American healthcare was the reason they continued their trip back home to Canada.
