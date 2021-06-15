Advertisement
Bodies of two men found in Saint-Hyacinthe home; police investigating
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 10:27PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 15, 2021 10:39PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec police cruiser is parked outside an address where two bodies were found in a home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
Share:
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Saint-Hyacinthe Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to a residence on Laframboise Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of two men, who were later pronounced dead in hospital.
The identities of the men and their ages have not been released by police.
The investigation is ongoing.