'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'

Premier François Legault insulted Liberal MP Pierre Arcand on Wednesday at the National Assembly -- by expressing surprise that he is still alive.

"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as the MNA, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.

Shortly after the incident, Arcand appeared before the media, visibly shaken. He said that in his judgment, by behaving in this way Legault was not worthy of being premier of Quebec.

"I am very shaken by these comments," he said, adding that there was "a limit to arrogance."

He called the comment a "blow below the belt" and a blatant disrespect towards him.

Arcand, 70, represents the riding of Mont-Royal--Outremont.

Legault apologized in the House and later on social media as well, where he tried to cast the remarks in a different light.

As soon as he heard the premier's question, the House Leader of the Official Opposition, André Fortin, jumped up from his seat to demand that Legault withdraw his remarks, which he did. Arcand accepted his apology.

On Twitter, Legault later defended himself, saying it was joking between friends -- despite the fact that Arcand had obviously taken offence.

"Pierre Arcand is a friend. It was a bad joke. I apologized," he wrote, responding to a journalist's tweet describing the exchange.

Pierre Arcand est un ami. C'était une mauvaise blague. Je me suis excusé. — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 27, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2022, with files from CTV News.