Bill 96: Thousands protest French-language law in Montreal
Hundreds of demonstrators assembled in Montreal Saturday to protest provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law, Bill 101.
"As it stands, Bill 96 will reduce and restrict access to education, health care, justice, and government services in English," reads a press release from organizers.
Protestors began gathering at 10 a.m. at Dawson College on Sherbrooke St. West and marched to Premier Francois Legault's office at the corner of Sherbrooke and McGill College.
On Thursday, the Quebec legislature passed an amendment to Bill 96, easing rules slightly for the province's English-speaking college students.
Bill 96 is expected to pass this month, and would impose tougher language requirements on workplaces and municipalities.
It also seeks to limit the use of English in the courts and public services, grant powers of search and seizure without a warrant to Quebec's language regulator and cap enrolment at English junior colleges, where students would have to take more courses in French.
People take part in a demonstration against Bill 96 in Montreal, Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Russell Copeman, executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association, says he supports efforts to promote and protect the French language, but describes Bill 96 is "discriminatory" and the cause of "frustration and anxiety" among anglophones and francophone business leaders.
"There's issues to access to justice, access to services in English, access to health and social services," he said. "There are lot's of reasons to oppose this bill."
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer says demanding that young people master a third language -- French -- carries colonial overtones and would make it harder for them to succeed.
"[It's] a heavy burden on our kids, and that's going to discourage them and make it harder for our people to get into professions," he said.
-- with files from The Canadian Press.
