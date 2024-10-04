Meth, cocaine and guns seized in Quebec police raids, 12 arrested

Quebec provincial police's (SQ) firearms trafficking and organized crime squad arrested a dozen people and seized guns and drugs in a series of raids this week.

The SQ said on Thursday that the EILTA (Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes) squad carried out a series of searches and seized the following:

Approximately 4 million methamphetamine tablets

Approximately 34 kilograms of crystal meth

Around 18 kilograms of cocaine

Around $190,000 in Canadian currency

27 long guns

23 handguns

Police say the suspects appeared in a Quebec City courthouse on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges.

The following suspects will be back in court in November:

Samantha Sarika-Singh

François Plamondon

Vincent Baril

Marie-Ève Labonté

The following suspects are due back in court in October:

Nicolas Gagné-Mercier

Omar Tissoudal

Alexandre Ovalle

Yann-Michael Hervet

Frédéric Vaillancourt

Jason-Benoit Ialenti

Maxime Lajoie-Noreau

Maude L’Écuyer

An arrest warrant was also issued for Eddy-Félix Amador-Rojas.

The operation was part of the CENTAURE strategy, which is aimed at putting pressure on organized crime and combatting gun violence in Quebec.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call 1-833-888-2763.