Montreal

    • Meth, cocaine and guns seized in Quebec police raids, 12 arrested

    A Surete du Quebec (SQ) squad car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A Surete du Quebec (SQ) squad car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Quebec provincial police's (SQ) firearms trafficking and organized crime squad arrested a dozen people and seized guns and drugs in a series of raids this week.

    The SQ said on Thursday that the EILTA (Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes) squad carried out a series of searches and seized the following:

    • Approximately 4 million methamphetamine tablets
    • Approximately 34 kilograms of crystal meth
    • Around 18 kilograms of cocaine
    • Around $190,000 in Canadian currency
    • 27 long guns
    • 23 handguns

    Police say the suspects appeared in a Quebec City courthouse on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges.

    The following suspects will be back in court in November:

    • Samantha Sarika-Singh
    • François Plamondon
    • Vincent Baril 
    • Marie-Ève Labonté

    The following suspects are due back in court in October:

    • Nicolas Gagné-Mercier
    • Omar Tissoudal
    • Alexandre Ovalle
    • Yann-Michael Hervet
    • Frédéric Vaillancourt
    • Jason-Benoit Ialenti
    • Maxime Lajoie-Noreau
    • Maude L’Écuyer

    An arrest warrant was also issued for Eddy-Félix Amador-Rojas. 

    The operation was part of the CENTAURE strategy, which is aimed at putting pressure on organized crime and combatting gun violence in Quebec.

    Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call 1-833-888-2763. 

