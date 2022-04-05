Quebec Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
When the Liberals first proposed their amendment to the new language bill back in February, even the CAQ minister in charge of the file, Simon Jolin-Barrette, seemed surprised.
The CAQ had planned to exempt anglophones from taking three core CEGEP courses in French, but Hélène David, the Official Opposition Critic for Higher Education, suggested the law go further.
The Liberals said all students should have that requirement and all parties voted for that, with Liberal MNA David Birnbaum saying the party was proud of it.
But now, a major about-face.
"We made a mea culpa to the community. The result of the amendment far exceeds what we were expecting at the time," said Liberal MNA Andre Fortin.
Leader Dominique Anglade says her party should have consulted the CEGEPs and she realizes it would come at a major cost to English students.
"We don’t want to have people that fail. We don’t want to have students that fail," she said Tuesday in Quebec City.
On Wednesday, Jolin-Barrette said he is taking noting of the Liberals' demands, but is sticking with the amendment nonetheless.
"I think that’s a good amendment," he said. "It’s really important that French class, French courses, will be followed by all Quebecers. The common language. We have to give the tools to all Quebecers to be able to work and live their life and to be well integrated in Quebec."
LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: What the director general of Vanier College has to say about the recent developments surrounding Bill 96
ANGLADE: 'ALL THE CONSULTATIONS DID NOT HAPPEN'
In an interview with CTV News, the Liberal leader said it had proposed the French-course requirement back when "there was no bill originally on the table" and that it was done in "good faith.
"Leadership is about listening to people and realizing that this is not going to be applicable, and seeing it, and now we're sending the ball in the court of the CAQ so they can actually make the amendment that is required," Anglade said.
When asked by CTV, Anglade did not admit her party made a mistake, only saying that "we have to recognize that all the consultations did not happen."
"When you realize that something is not applicable, not only do you say it, but you bring up proposals to make the changes and that's what we've been saying and that's the message that we send to the CAQ."
The federation of CEGEPs said it was shocked when it first heard the Liberals propose their amendment.
Bernard Tremblay, director-general of the Federation of CEGEPs, said they knew the amendment was going to be problematic.
"There’s another level of French that is needed if you want to enter a course of higher education in, let's say, anatomy, or physics, or mathematics."
Now, the Liberals are asking the CAQ to reverse course and drop the amendment.
PREMIER TO LOOK INTO REQUEST
Asked about the request on Tuesday, the premier told reporters that his government will look into it.
"We have to discuss with the two other parties also what do we think about that," Premier François Legault said.
But already the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire said the amendment should stand.
"That's a circus. It's unbelievable that the Liberals ask ourselves to protect [them] from themselves," said PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé.
"Who brought those amendments to the table? The Liberals. Who wants to backtrack? The Liberals."
But for some, the damage is already done.
"Too little too late," said Colin Standish, the Eastern Townships language activist who founded the Task Force on Linguistic Policy last year.
"This is an egregious amendment that they actually proposed."
Standish is considering forming a new party because he’s unhappy with the Quebec Liberals.
"Policy change day-to-day with the PLQ. I don’t know where they’ll be tomorrow on [Bill] 96 and I don’t think they know either," he said.
It’s all shaping up to be a key issue for the English community heading into the fall election.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
U.S. targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The U.S. rolled out a new wave of financial sanctions on Wednesday against Russia that President Joe Biden said would place a lasting penalty on the country's economy.
Some COVID-19 cases in kids may be mistaken for skin diseases, pediatricians warn
Pediatricians are warning that some COVID-19 cases in children may be going untreated or misdiagnosed as other viruses, such hand, foot and mouth disease, amid a rising number of positive patients whose only symptom is a skin rash.
Where in Canada are fourth COVID vaccine doses being offered and to whom?
As more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and experts warn of the potential for waning effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease, health officials are advising provinces and territories to begin rolling out fourth doses, or second booster shots, to Canadians.
Canada to summon Russia's ambassador over Bucha, Irpin destruction
Russia's ambassador to Canada is to be summoned to underscore evidence of brutal killings on the outskirts of Kyiv, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says.
'We don't have the staff': Juni says Ontario can't ramp up to 3,000 ICU beds
The head of the Ontario’s COVID-19 science table says he's 'very uneasy' about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province, and pushed back against Premier Doug Ford's assertion that the province can ramp up to 3,000 ICU beds if needed.
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules
Canadian airlines asked a Federal Court of Appeal panel Wednesday to quash rules that bolster compensation for passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.
Tim Hortons reintroduces use of reusable cups after suspension due to COVID-19
Tim Hortons customers will once again be able to bring their own reusable cups to restaurants and drive-thrus starting April 6, after the company disallowed the practice due to the pandemic.
Toronto
-
Entire student body of two Toronto schools banned from Dollarama after 'disruptive behaviour'
The entire student body of two Toronto schools have been banned from a Dollarama location after a number of 'disruptive' incidents at the store.
-
Ford defends public absence of top health official amid sixth wave of pandemic
Premier Doug Ford is defending the relative absence of Ontario's top doctor from the public eye amid a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs' GM, head coach after investigation into Whatsapp conversation
The Ontario Hockey League has suspended Niagara IceDogs' general manager, along with the head coach, after an investigation into a text message conversation.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
Who is Mattea Roach? The latest Jeopardy! champion from Nova Scotia
This Nova Scotia woman is the latest Jeopardy! champion. Who is Mattea Roach? The 23-year-old Halifax woman won Tuesday night’s round of Jeopardy! and walked away with $32,001.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
London
-
Man suffers serious injuries after falling 20 feet from the roof of a house
London police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a fall from the roof of a house Monday morning.
-
Should you swab your throat while taking a COVID-19 rapid test? Answers vary by jurisdiction
There's more than one way to use a COVID-19 rapid test – and experts in different jurisdictions disagree about which one provides the most accurate results.
-
New COVID-19 related death recorded Wednesday: Middlesex-London Health Unit
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 related death Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police release photo of Walmart shooting suspect
Sudbury police are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to the shooting at Walmart last week.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Sudbury, Sault, Manitoulin Island
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario, beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening.
-
Police warn motorists about moose near Hwy. 17 west of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast says they have received numerous calls about a moose hanging around Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
Calgary
-
15-year-old charged in shooting death of teen at Arbour Lake park
Calgary police have charged a youth with second-degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old found dead in an Arbour Lake park last week.
-
Man convicted in death outside Calgary nightclub wanted for being at unlawfully at large
A man convicted of manslaughter in a stabbing death outside a Calgary nightclub nearly nine years ago is now wanted for being unlawfully at large.
-
Charges laid in Calgary robberies targeting convenience stores, pizza chains
Calgary police say two people have been charged in a series of robberies throughout the city that targeted convenience stores and pizza chains.
Kitchener
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
-
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth booster rollout
With the Wednesday announcement from the province that the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots will soon be available for those 60 over, Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are getting ready for the rollout.
-
Conestoga College keeping mask and vaccine rules for Spring semester
Conestoga College will continue with its vaccine and mask requirement for the Spring semester.
Vancouver
-
Narcotics trafficking ring was led by B.C. man who went by 'TigerOfSweden': U.S. court
A Vancouver man accused of leading a drug trafficking ring through the U.S. was recently found guilty of several charges, officials south of the border said.
-
Threatened turtle illegally kept as pet, listed for sale online: BCCOS
Two people who were caught trying to sell a turtle listed as a threatened species may face charges, B.C. conservations officers say.
-
RCMP say man in mental health crisis allegedly stabs and injures B.C. officer
The Mounties say an officer is recovering from a stab wound after trying to make an arrest in Keremeos, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 data update to come Wednesday
Alberta Health will update its data online only. Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are expected to hold a news conference Thursday, since they couldn't on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
-
Canadian star Alphonso Davies makes return from myocarditis in Champions League match
Alphonso Davies has been named to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday against Spain's Villarreal, marking the Canadian star's first match since being diagnosed with a heart condition.
Windsor
-
'Shut up Rose': Windsor women in fermentation craft a new brew
A brewer, distiller and two winemakers—all of them women — have combined their knowledge and expertise to make a new beer.
-
Police seek suspects in Leamington armed robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two armed robbery suspects who allegedly broke into a Leamington home with firearms in hand.
-
Chatham-Kent police search for missing teens, family worried for their well-being
Police have launched a missing persons investigation for two Chatham teens who were last seen Tuesday, police believe they may be in the Windsor area.
Regina
-
A community 'forever changed' marks fourth anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash
The fourth anniversary of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be a quiet one, in a community that has been 'forever changed.'
-
More than 3,400 customers still without power as crews continue with repairs: SaskPower
More than 3,400 customers remain without electricity Wednesday afternoon after a spring snow storm damaged hundreds of power poles in southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Regina
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Ottawa from 2021 was arrested last Friday in Regina.
Ottawa
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady Wednesday
COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Ottawa held steady in Wednesday’s update from Ottawa Public Health.
-
Ottawa man charged after hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven
An Ottawa man is facing a host of charges after allegedly going on a hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven.
Saskatoon
-
A community 'forever changed' marks fourth anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash
The fourth anniversary of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be a quiet one, in a community that has been 'forever changed.'
-
WATCH: Saskatoon police tactical unit takes man into custody following standoff
A man was taken into custody following a standoff Wednesday morning.
-
Mixed feelings in Sask. over Indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear says the Indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican was a "huge gesture" — but also says work needs to be done at home.