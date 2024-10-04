Habs coach asks GM to speak with Senators before preseason game
The final preseason game between the Canadiens and Ottawa Senators got so out of hand that Montreal head coach Martin St-Louis admitted to feeling a little apprehensive ahead of another camp-ending showdown between the two teams.
On Tuesday, Ridly Greig of the Senators applied a dangerous check to Kirby Dach in the first period.
Arber Xhekaj then dealt Tim Stützle a similar blow, and the Habs defenceman was sent off for the second game in a row.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Ottawa.
St-Louis said he had asked general manager Kent Hughes if he could talk to his counterpart in the Canadian capital, Steve Staios, to find out what kind of lineup he planned to deploy against the Canadiens.
"I'd like to know what Ottawa is thinking of doing too," said St-Louis on Friday after training at the Gilles-Cadieux arena in Mont-Tremblant.
"It's been an emotional camp, not just for us, we've seen it all over the league," he said. "It's disappointing to lose players. I hope we start the season healthy on Wednesday (against the Toronto Maple Leafs).
Last Saturday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs was also marked by incidents that had the whole hockey world talking.
Canadiens forward Patrik Laine sprained his left knee in a collision with Cédric Paré. Xhekaj was kicked out of the game after attempting to tackle Paré a short time later.
The Canadiens organised six preseason games this year, including two each against the Maple Leafs and the Senators, their two natural rivals in terms of geography and two division rivals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
NDP house leader says House dysfunction will be a factor in future confidence votes
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
BREAKING Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.
BREAKING Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
Yazidi woman captured by ISIS rescued in Gaza after more than a decade in captivity
A 21-year-old Yazidi woman has been rescued from Gaza where she had been held captive by Hamas for years after being trafficked by ISIS.
Scientists looked at images from space to see how fast Antarctica is turning green. Here's what they found
Parts of icy Antarctica are turning green with plant life at an alarming rate as the region is gripped by extreme heat events, according to new research, sparking concerns about the changing landscape on this vast continent.
Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail
A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
-
Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail
A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Toronto-area police prepare for Oct. 7 anniversary with command posts, increased officer presence
Police forces in the Toronto area have stepped up their presence in Jewish and Muslim communities as the one-year anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel inches closer.
Ottawa
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
O-Train will be out of service on Saturday and early Sunday morning for maintenance work
The O-Train will be out of service all day on Saturday and for two additional hours on Sunday as part of work to integrate the Stage 2 East extension with the existing LRT line.
-
Here's how much waste Ottawa households generated ahead of the new 3-item garbage limit
There was a decrease in the amount of waste heading to the City of Ottawa's landfill in the two months leading up to the city's new three-item garbage limit.
Atlantic
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
-
Man charged for vandalism, theft at Fredericton library
A 31-year-old man is facing theft and break-in charges in connection to a vandalism incident at the Fredericton Public Library that caused tens of thousands of dollars of damages over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
-
Fines totalling $9,500 for hunting bear in northern Ont. near a garbage dump, other offences
An outfitter in Kenora, Ont., and two individuals have been fined a total of $9,500 for bear hunting offences, including abandoning a bear they shot and using it as bait to hunt another bear.
-
Proof that cleared police of Thunder Bay man's throat injury comes out in the end
A suspect who accused Thunder Bay police of being responsible for his throat injury actually hurt himself when he swallowed a large amount of drugs.
London
-
Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Road is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
-
'Not a random incident': Police respond to stabbing at A.B. Lucas
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Tennent Avenue for a, "report of a possible stabbing" around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Ahead of the Israel Hamas war's first anniversary, police increase patrols around places of worship
The London Police Service said that it’s stepping up police presence around Jewish and Muslim places of worship as the October 7 anniversary of the start of the Israel Hamas war draws near.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home at 3:30 a.m.
-
'I want to know why you did it': DoorDash driver appears to spit in Ontario man's drink
A DoorDash driver who was caught on camera appearing to spit into an Ontario man’s drink has been removed from the platform, the food delivery company has confirmed.
-
Two separate crashes on Highway 401 in Puslinch, Ont. sends three people to hospital
Two serious crashes shut down Highway 401 early Friday morning in Puslinch, Ont.
Windsor
-
London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case
A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.
-
Windsor police looking for witness of September collision involving pedestrian
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) are looking for a witness to a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in September.
-
Windsor-West MP criticizes eased hazardous material restrictions in House of Commons
Brian Masse, Windsor-West’s Member of Parliament (MP), stood before the House of Commons on Friday, criticizing the eased hazardous material restrictions at the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Semi-automatic weapon and drugs allegedly seized in Barrie, 3 men arrested
Police in Barrie allegedly seized a semi-automatic pistol and drugs during an overnight investigation that resulted in the arrest of three men downtown.
-
Scaffold collapse in silo kills 2 workers near Owen Sound
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Woman accused of armed robbery bites officer during arrest: OPP
A Midland woman is facing several charges after police say she bit an officer while being arrested for an alleged armed confrontation.
Vancouver
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
-
Woman charged with murder after East Vancouver stabbing
One day after a man was stabbed to death in East Vancouver, a 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder.
-
$260 charge for bent blinds 'gratuitous,' says Vancouver affordable housing tenant
A Vancouver tenant is at war with his former landlord over what he calls an exorbitant charge for bent blinds.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
-
Leaders spread out around the province as week 2 of campaigning in B.C. continues
Politicians are continuing to promote their promises across British Columbia as the provincial election campaign nears its midway point.
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
Winnipeg
-
Teen boy dead after assault outside Manitoba home: RCMP
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after an assault outside a northern Manitoba home.
-
Manitoba Tories calling for review of case of Jordyn Reimer
The Opposition Tories introduced a motion to get the justice system to take another look at the case of Jordyn Reimer.
-
'Very special to be home': Chantal Kreviazuk to play anniversary concert in Winnipeg
Chantal Kreviazuk is set to return to Winnipeg to mark a major milestone in her illustrious musical career.
Calgary
-
Martha Hart speaks out against Netflix 'McMahon' docuseries, blames WWE for Calgary wrestler Owen Hart's death
Martha Hart, the widow of Calgary wrestler Owen Hart, is speaking out after the release of Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' documentary series, which she says inaccurately portrays her husband's death as an accident.
-
2 Calgarians charged following seizure of stolen vehicles
Authorities say two Calgarians were arrested and charged in "a complex scheme" involving stolen vehicles.
-
Rural Albertans say they're penalized by high utility costs
Rural Albertans say they’re being penalized by high utility fees and some municipalities are asking the government to step in and equalize costs throughout the province.
Edmonton
-
Several Alberta charter school lobbyists have ties to UCP government
Following the Alberta government’s recent announcement of capital funding to build charter and independent schools, the Investigative Journalism Foundation has found that several consultants with ties to the United Conservative Party (UCP) have been lobbying on behalf of charter schools and associated organizations over the past year.
-
Rural Albertans say they're penalized by high utility costs
Rural Albertans say they’re being penalized by high utility fees and some municipalities are asking the government to step in and equalize costs throughout the province.
-
Alberta's oil and gas tax policies threaten rural viability, municipalities say
The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) says a series of Government of Alberta policy decisions have cost its members $332 million in tax revenue over the last three years, and the group is urging the province to make changes to ease the financial strain on rural communities.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
-
Sask. Party leader promises tax credit rise on first homes, permanent return of renovation credit
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if re-elected, his government would introduce a Saskatchewan Home Renovation Tax Credit aimed at making renovations more affordable.
-
Waste flare gas from oil drilling sites to help power Saskatchewan's electricity grid
As pressure grows on the oil and gas sector to reduce its emissions, one Calgary-based company is banking on the potential to convert waste gas from oil wells into valuable electricity for nearby communities.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
-
Sask. village appeals to province after spike in crime and vandalism
The mayor of Loon Lake is appealing to both provincial and federal government leaders for assistance in dealing with rising crime in the village, which has seen an increase in vandalism, theft, and property damage.