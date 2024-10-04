Suspect arrested after Valleyfield college closed due to police operation

Classes and campus activities at CEGEP de Valleyfield were cancelled Friday morning as a result of a police operation.

The college posted an alert on its webpage saying that the school would be closed for the day.

"The main campus is currently inaccessible due to a police operation underway since early this morning," the warning reads.

Quebec police (SQ) say that officers out of the Beauharnois-Sallaberry station responded around 6:15 a.m. to the school on Champlain Street, "for an individual who had allegedly injured an employee of the school."

"A perimeter was set up, and the premises were quickly secured so that no one could enter or leave the establishment without knowing the individual's intentions," the SQ said in a news release.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they located and arrested a suspect, who is in hospital for treatment.

"He will be interviewed when his condition permits," the SQ said.

Video posted on a Salaberry de Valleyfield community group shows smoke billowing from a window at the school, but police did not comment on any fire.

The library is also closed, but the study centres are open.