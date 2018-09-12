

The Canadian Press





Montreal's La Presse is reporting that documents related to legal proceedings ensuing from a massive anti-biker investigation were stolen from the homes of two Crown prosecutors on the same day last week.

The media outlet says the documents were the only things taken from the residences.

The prosecutors are reportedly involved in the Objection investigation, which led to nearly 80 arrests last April and the dismantling of three alleged drug-trafficking networks.

La Presse said a thief or thieves targeted DVDs at a Montreal residence and a briefcase at another residence south of the city.

The stolen items reportedly include uncensored versions of documents disclosed to the defence as well as various digitalized documents. La Presse quoted sources as saying they doubt the thefts will jeopardize the legal proceedings.

Montreal and Longueuil police launched an investigation into the burglaries but it has since been transferred to Quebec provincial police because the thefts may be related. All three forces will work on the probe.

La Presse describes the Objection investigation as the biggest police strike against organized crime in Quebec since 2015 and the most important against biker gangs since 2009.

The head of the organization that oversees criminal prosecutions in Quebec said in a statement that employees in the legal system need to be able to work in a safe environment.

"The DPCP (the Crown) will not be intimidated in the accomplishment of its work," said Annick Murphy.

"Our internal security team as well as our partners in the various police forces are doing everything possible to ensure the security of Crown prosecutors, who must be able to act in total independence without fear of reprisals."