

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest’s lawyer, Antonio Cabral, confirmed Wednesday that his client will not appeal his conviction for sexually abusing young female skiers under his care.

In 2017, Charest was convicted of 37 counts and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for various crimes of a sexual nature committed against nine young skiers, including minors, in the 1990s.

Justice Sylvain Lépine described Charest as a 'sexual predator.'

Charest appealed the ruling and last August, the Quebec Court of Appeal dropped 21 of the 37 counts and reduced his sentence by 21 months. However, the court did not comply with his request to significantly reduce the length of his stay in prison.

Charest has decided not to continue with the judicial process.

Charest made his decision based on various factors, said Cabral.

Cabral explained that when an inmate does not accept his sentence or court decisions, it may be frowned upon by the parole board and limit access to rehabilitation programs in custody. It can also limit parole.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.