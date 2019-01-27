

The Canadian Press





People’s Party of Canada founder and leader Maxime Bernier will be in Montreal on Sunday to introduce the party’s candidate in the newly restructured federal riding of Outremont.

Bernier, the MP for Beauce, founded the party after a public split with the Conservatives in which he strongly criticized the leadership of Andrew Scheer last year.

Party spokesperson Martin Masse said the PPC has raised nearly $1 million since the end of August.

A poll released in late December indicated the PPC would garner 1.5 per cent of the vote across Canada if an election were immediately called.

On Saturday, Bernier gave a speech to the Freedom Conservative Party of Alberta in Calgary. In his address, Bernier said Canada was treating Alberta unfairly in the matters of oil pipeline projects and the equalization payment system.