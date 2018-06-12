Bernier ousted from Scheer's shadow cabinet
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier speaks at the 2016 Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:56PM EDT
Quebec MP Maxime Bernier will no longer serve in the Conservative Party’s shadow cabinet, party leader Andrew Scheer said on Tuesday.
Matt Jeneroux, who serves as the science minister in Scheer’s shadow cabinet will also take on the role for the innovation, science and economic development portfolio on an interim basis, Scheer said in a statement.
The Conservative leader did not offer an explanation for Bernier’s removal.
Bernier recently published on his website a chapter from a book meant to be released in the fall. The chapter was regarding his position that supply management should be abandoned in regards to the Canadian dairy, eggs and poultry industries.
The Beauce MP had previously said he had been robbed in his bid to succeed Stephen Harper as party leader, accusing Scheer of recruiting “fake conservatives.” Bernier was referring to farmers who opposed him due to his positions opposing supply management.
