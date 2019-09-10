

Daniel J. Rowe , CTV News Montreal





A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for offences including kidnapping is suspected of bein gin Montreal.

Surrey RCMP in BC arrested Nathan Barthelette Sept. 3 for offences in early July. He is charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm offences.

Meaz Nour-Eldin remains at large and is believed to be in the Montreal area.

Nour-Eldin is a 6'1" 22-year-old Somali man weighing around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nour-Eldin is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

