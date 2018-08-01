

CTV Montreal





Health Canada is warning people about health risks associated with unauthorized skin lotions and creams from Ayotai Canada and sold in Quebec.

The lotions are labelled to contain a prescription drug (clobetasol propionate or betamethasone dipropionate), but are considered unauthorized by the federal health authority.

Health Canada has seized eight of the products, but are warning anyone who used them, particularly pregnant or nursing women.

Prescription drugs can only be distributed by a healthcare professional to people with prescription; Health Canada said the Ayotai Canada products have not been evaluated as can pose serious health risks.

The products listed below have not been evaluated by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness or quality and may pose serious health risks.

Affected products

Betasol Cream: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Betasol Lotion: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Diproson Cream: contains betamethasone dipropionate

Haloderm: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

L'abdijanaise Cream: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Lemonvate Cream: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Natural Papaya Cream: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Nature Secrète Cream: contains clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Consumers should not use these products. Consult with your health care provider if you have used them and have any health concerns.