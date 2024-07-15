MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Auger-Aliassime, Stricker lose Swiss Open doubles opener to Murray, Pavlasek

    FILE: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime attempts a comeback against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their fourth-round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland-Garros stadium, Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Thibault Camus/AP) FILE: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime attempts a comeback against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their fourth-round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland-Garros stadium, Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Thibault Camus/AP)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and partner Dominic Stricker of Switzerland fell 6-4, 7-6 (4) to top seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek on Monday in first-round doubles action at the Swiss Open tennis tournament.

    Murray and Pavlasek took an early 6-2 lead in the second-set tiebreaker.

    Aliassime and Strikcer scored an ace and a point on return to make it 6-4 before the top seeds put the match away in 48 minutes.

    Auger-Aliassime fell to 0-3 in doubles this year.

    He is the third-ranked player in the singles draw at the clay-court men's event and has a bye to the second round, where he will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Germany's Yannick Hanfmann and Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Auger-Aliassime is set to play in singles and doubles on the clay courts of Roland Garros later this month at the Paris Olympics.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

