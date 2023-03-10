Atlantic Canada ready to receive migrants who entered the country via Roxham Road

Roxham Road

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon