Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal
Pedro Fonseca, a 43-year-old asylum seeker from Colombia, says if he doesn't start receiving social assistance from the Quebec government soon, he'll likely become homeless.
He says he could ask family back home for a loan — but his relatives have little money.
"I am trying to be optimistic, but it's very stressful," Fonseca said in Spanish during a recent interview at his home in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.
Fonseca, who crossed into Quebec from the United States in late November through Roxham Road — an irregular border crossing used by thousands of migrants a year — is down to his last few hundred dollars and living with a roommate in a modest, two-bedroom apartment. He pays $410 a month.
The asylum seeker can't get a work permit until he is interviewed by the federal Immigration Department about his refugee claim; his appointment is in March 2024.
Fonseca is among the 39,171 asylum seekers who crossed into Quebec in 2022 through Roxham Road — an annual record.
He and other would-be refugees are putting pressure on Quebec's social services and competing with residents for limited housing options.
Melissa Claisse, from the Montreal-based Welcome Collective, a local organization that assists refugee claimants, said asylum seekers face enormous difficulties finding apartments.
"It is magnified for this population because of their precarious immigration status," Claisse said in a recent interview. "We have families who encounter a lot of scams. We try to warn families about these types of things."
When asylum seekers arrive in Quebec, they are transported to hotels rented by the federal government, and after a short period, they are moved to government-run shelters.
If would-be refugees have money or are receiving Quebec social assistance, they have to find a place of their own.
Fonseca is a veteran of Colombia's military, and he said he and his wife were threatened with violence because of his past as a soldier.
He said he arrived at a Montreal-area hotel on Nov. 29 and a few weeks later was moved to a shelter in downtown Montreal, while his wife and 15-year-old son remained back home in Floridablanca, about 400 kilometres northeast of the capital, Bogotá.
At the shelter, Fonseca was assigned to a room with three other men and told by officials he needed to find housing within seven days because he arrived in Canada with too much money — US$2,400. He said he filed his Quebec social assistance paperwork and is waiting for a reply.
In late-December, Fonseca moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Montreal with three other asylum seekers.
"Two of the men were sharing the bedroom, and the Venezuelan and I shared a mattress he found in the street that he placed in the living room," Fonseca said. "There was no privacy." He paid $380 for a one-month stay, including heating and internet.
Fonseca spent the next weeks on Facebook looking for an apartment.
On one occasion, he said he met a man who introduced himself as a landlord who knew people at Immigration Canada and who could help him find work under the table.
"He told me that I needed to be open-minded for this arrangement … and propositioned sex in exchange for a place to live," Fonseca said.
Some asylum seekers, however, have been luckier than others in the search for housing.
Maria Fernanda Lopez, 43, also from Colombia, said her family had an easier time finding a home in Montreal compared to many other refugees they know. She said her husband's fluency in French helped.
The couple arrived in Quebec through Roxham Road on Dec. 21 with their two daughters, Alejandra Ortiz, 19, and Sarah Cortes, 9, and stayed at a hotel on Montreal's South Shore until they were able to find a two-bedroom apartment in Montreal. They moved in on Feb. 3; their rent is $1,160 a month.
"The fact that my husband speaks the language has helped us incredibly and opened many doors since our arrival. But we still faced many difficulties." Lopez said.
She said the family felt pressure to find housing because they were told they could only stay at the government-subsidized hotel for three months.
Lopez said she and her husband wanted to avoid staying in a shelter because there was a chance their daughters wouldn't be allowed to sleep in the same room with them.
The couple and their young daughter are getting $1,300 a month from the Quebec government; Ortiz receives $750.
"We were priced out of the majority of the places that we found," Lopez said. "One apartment we visited had no heating, but because of our situation, we considered it. We experienced a lot of discrimination while visiting multiple apartments."
Lopez said that when her husband would talk to the landlords or tenants over the phone, they were very friendly. But the moment they would meet in person, their demeanours would change and they would come up with excuses for not renting them the apartment.
"In one instance, the landlord told us outright that he did not rent to refugees," Lopez said.
Lopez said her family found a place because they bonded with the tenant of the apartment they would eventually rent. The tenant is a teacher, like Lopez's husband.
"As my husband told her about our journey, she decided to put in a good word for us (with the landlord) even though she had about 40 visits to go," Lopez said.
"We were incredibly grateful; we got the apartment — but I think we are the exception. At the hotel, many people could not even eat because of the anxiety they felt having to find a place to live."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
BREAKING | Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse motrgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
Pilot diverts flight, treating passengers to stunning show of Northern Lights
Passengers on a flight from England to Iceland were treated to stunning views as the pilot looped around to catch the display of aurora borealis in the night sky.
Famous Little Mermaid statue in Denmark vandalized with Russian flag colours
The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen's biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Toronto
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
-
Toronto chef spends 2 years creating McDonald’s newest menu item
A Toronto chef has been fine-tuning McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac for two years leading up to its upcoming national launch.
-
Leaders to call for expansion of Nexus, Global Entry at Toronto Pearson Airport
A new coalition will be calling on the federal government to expand Nexus and Global Entry at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
-
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
-
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
London
-
Did you see Jupiter and Venus Wednesday night?
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night? It was Jupiter and Venus — Just after sunset, the two planets appeared in the evening sky at their closest approach point.
-
Foggy morning in London-Middlesex
Fog advisories are in effect Thursday morning for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant. Environment Canada reports zero visibility in area where fog is present.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
-
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Calgary
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
Kevin Stanfield's forecast: A warm and windy Thursday before another waft of snow
Another bout of flurries arrives this weekend… warm first!
Kitchener
-
Road reopens following crash in Waterloo neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood has reopened following a crash on Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Overdose warnings have been issued throughout southwestern Ontario this week
Multiple agencies have issued overdose alerts in the last few days, with several suspected overdose-related fatalities reported.
Vancouver
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Vancouver homeowner captures mid-day mail theft on camera
A Vancouver homeowner has shared security camera footage of a man breaking into his mailbox with a screwdriver and stealing letters in broad daylight.
-
'Gross abuse of a position of trust:' B.C. pastor sentenced for making, sharing child pornography
A B.C. pastor has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking and sharing pornographic photos of two children who were members of his extended family and his church, with a judge describing the crimes as "a gross, gross abuse of a position of trust."
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex weather for March 2, 2023
Temperatures remain above the freezing mark in Windsor-Essex but not without the chance of mixed precipitation. According to Environment Canada, flurries or rain showers are expected Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday.
-
Windsor police seek public's help identifying licence plate theft suspect
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole licence plates that were later used in a criminal investigation.
-
Windsor couple ties the knot at home, 10 days before bride dies of cancer
With tears in his eyes and two wedding rings around his fingers, Kenny Renaud recalls the joy he felt whenever the love of his life would smile or laugh.
Regina
-
No injuries reported in two evening house fires
No one was injured in two separate house fires in Regina on Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
-
2 in 3 Canadians, 41% in Sask. believe China attempted to interfere with federal elections: poll
According to a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute, two in three Canadians surveyed believed there was attempted interference from China in Canada’s last two federal elections.
-
More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals
The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as "The Estate" sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Here's the one thing Sask. doctor organizations say would greatly improve health care in the province
Saskatchewan's two major physicians' organizations are asking the provincial government to devote a "significant portion" of new federal health care money to overhauling Saskatchewan's approach to family medicine.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.