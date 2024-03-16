At almost 200 years old, Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade is ready to roll

Sunday marks almost 200 years since the beginning of the Montreal St-Patrick's Parade. It's evolved over the decades, yet one thing is unchanged – everyone's invited.

The most popular event on the city's spring calendar, it seems only a pandemic can stop the party.

"We had 197 and then we stalled for two years and then started up in 2022. Now we're at 199," said Kevin Tracey, president of the United Irish Societies, which organizes the parade.

Author Alan Hustak wrote 'One Long Line of Marvel: 200 Years of Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade,' a look back at the religious roots of the annual celebration and what it's like now.

"The parade itself, it's just a rite of spring. It has become very diverse," he said.

Watching the parade is festive fun, but leading it is a big honour, said Mike Kennedy, this year's grand marshal.

"I'm like a kid in a candy store. Just being asked to be the grand marshal is just overwhelming. I'm so honoured and so humbled," he said.

With only 20 organizers, Sunday's parade has 100 entries. That's bigger than it's been in years, said chief reviewing officer Patty McCann.

"Our sister societies are all the Irish groups. We have St. Andrew's Society, being Scottish, along with the pipe band. Then we also have the Ukrainians, who have a contingent. The Jamaicans, Martin Albino and the steel band are back, and I just love listening to Danny Boy on the steel drums," she said.

"It's not an easy thing to put on," said Tracey. "It's been a challenging couple of years, and it's finally back to normal. Come down and enjoy it because you know what? Festivals seem to be -- and events seem to be -- cancelling and having some major challenges lately."

This year's St. Patrick's Parade rolls along de Maisonneuve Blvd. heading east from Fort St. to Place des Arts on Sunday starting at 12 p.m.



St. Patrick's Day Parade route for March 17, 2024.