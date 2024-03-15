St. Patrick's Day weekend in Montreal: Here's what to know

Montreal is turning green for the weekend as it gears up for the 199th annual St. Patrick's Parade. Here's everything you need to know.

Organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, montreal's famous parade takes place on Sunday, March 17, beginning at noon along de Maisonneuve Street from Fort Street to Jeanne-Mance.

The three hour-parade will feature a sea of green, with hundreds of floats, dancers, marching bands, Irish wolfhounds and performers, all celebrating the Irish community.

Leading the parade is Grand Marshal Mike Kennedy, and Patty McCann is serving as chief reviewing officer.



The parade will feature the St. Patrick's Queen, Chloe Miller, and her court: Julia Rochford, Madison Lalonde, Mia Simard and Shaeleigh Rose Spracklin.

Hudson parade

Those living west of the city might instead try their luck at the St Patrick's Parade Irish Festival Parade in Hudson. Organized by the Soulanges Irish Society, it takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Hudson Main Street.

Brian Greenway of April Wine will serve as Grand Marshal, and Irishwoman of the Year is Kim Sullivan, weather specialist at Global News.

Traffic notes

Drivers take note: the closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge this weekend will impact traffic in Hudson and for any drivers coming in to Montreal from Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Also: On Sunday in the Ville-Marie borough, de Maisonneuve Boulevard will be closed between Fort Street and Jeanne-Mance Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Full weekend road closures here.

Pub crawls, breakfasts and events

Many pubs across the city in the downtown area have celebrations underway, including traditions like Irish breakfast, serving green beer, playing Irish music, and hosting pub crawls.



CTV Montreal will host a breakfast at Hurley's Irish Pub, starting at 8 a.m. Montreal Pipes and Drums will perform.

Weather

Those attending the parade might want to bring a rain poncho.

While the steadiest rain this weekend is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, there could still be scattered showers in time for the parade.



The temperature around noon will be 6 C, while the daytime high on Sunday is expected to climb to 7 C.

Send us your photos

Do you have photos dressed in your best shades of green, revelling in the Paddy's Day fun? Send them to us for a photo gallery: MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca