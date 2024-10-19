Assault in Longueuil: a man fights for his life
A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being attacked with a weapon overnight in Longueuil, Montérégie.
The attack occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday on Grande Allée Boulevard, near Langevin Street, in the Saint-Hubert borough.
When emergency services arrived, "a man in his 30s was found on the ground with serious injuries. Initial findings showed that he had been physically assaulted by individuals who had fled before the patrol officers arrived," said François Boucher, spokesman for Longueuil police (SPAL).
The man, known to police, was transported to the hospital, where there were fears for his life.
"The nature and circumstances of this attack remain to be clarified (...) No arrests have been made to date. The link between the victim and the assailants has yet to be established," said Boucher.
A security perimeter has been set up to protect the scene for the investigation. Grande Allée Boulevard has been closed to traffic in the area for an indefinite period.
"We invite anyone who may have information to pass on to us in connection with this event to contact us directly via 911 or completely anonymously by contacting the Info-Azimut Line at (450) 646-8500 or online: https://www.longueuil.quebec/fr/info-azimut," added Boucher.
The investigation is ongoing.
