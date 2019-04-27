Featured Video
As rain falls, climate change protesters march downtown
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:26PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 27, 2019 6:37PM EDT
As rain continues to fall on the province, hundreds of protestors gathered downtown to call on Quebec and Ottawa to create a plan to fight climate change.
They want more action and less talk from politicians.
Nicolas Chevalier of Leap Montreal referenced the recently-tabled American Green New Deal as the type of policy that Canada should propose.
“We’re going to have more floods, more extreme events and people living in places that aren’t well protected will suffer the brunt of it,” he said.
Premier Francois Legault said that April’s floods were likely the result of climate change.
On Saturday, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was in Victoriaville, where he promised to lay out a climate change plan before this fall’s federal election.
