

CTV Montreal





Arsonists have tried once again to burn down Ezo restaurant on Acadie Blvd.

Early Friday morning someone broke a window at the restaurant and hurled a flaming canister of gasoline inside.

Once again the restaurant's sprinkler system prevented any serious damage.

The arson squad will be at the restaurant during the day to investigate what they said was the third such arson attempt this month.

Last week police released surveillance photos of three arsonists who attacked the restaurant on Jan. 11.

The criminals stepped out of a 1990s-model Honda Civic, smashed windows, and started a fire that was promptly extinguished.