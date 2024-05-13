2 people seriously injured in Montreal after driver fails to stop for police: BEI

Two people were sent to hospital with "serious injuries" Monday after a vehicle failed to stop for police and then crashed into multiple other vehicles, according to Quebec's police watchdog.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said the incident started at around 8:30 a.m. after an officer noticed the vehicle commit a traffic violation.

As the officer attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver allegedly continued driving, striking other vehicles along the way, according to a BEI news release issued Monday afternoon. The driver is set to be questioned by investigators.

On Monday afternoon, a police officer was taking photos of damaged vehicles at the scene of the collision near the intersection of Ferrier Street and Decarie Boulevard in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Nine BEI investigators have been assigned to the case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the police intervention. Quebec provincial police are also assisting with the investigation.

The BEI investigates cases in which a citizen is seriously injured, dies, or is injured by a firearm during an intervention involving a police officer in Quebec.