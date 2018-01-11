

CTV Montreal





Police are investing a suspected arson at a restaurant in Ahunstic-Cartierville early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call at 5:15 a.m. from a witness how said they saw someone breaking into and entering Ezo Restaurant on l’Acadie Blvd. near Mazurette St.

When officers arrived, firefighters were already on-scene extinguishing a blaze that had broken out inside the business.

A witness recounted that three people shattered the front window with an iron rod before launching an incendiary device – already lit – into the building.

The assailants fled on foot.

Damages to the building are minor and mostly include damage from the sprinkler system.

The investigation was formally turned over the Montreal police arson squad.

Investigators will be pulling surveillance footage from nearby businesses to help track down the assailants.