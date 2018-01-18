

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are searching for three people who set fire to a restaurant on Acadie Blvd. last week.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at Ezo restaurant, and witnesses told police they spotted someone breaking into the restaurant at the time.

Now police have found surveillance photos of three people holding jerry cans walking up to the building and smashing windows.

Police said the arsonists drove up to the building near Mazurette St. in a dark (possibly green) four-door 1992-1995 Honda Civic.

The handles on the car are black, and the final character on the licence plate is a 2 or a Z.

There is either damage to the rear left bumper, or it has a bumper sticker in that spot -- it is difficult to tell from the surveillance video.

When the car stopped two men dressed in black hooded sweatshirts stepped out, broke into the restaurant, poured out a flammable liquid and started a fire. They then fled the scene.

One man is of medium height and build who was wearing blue jeans, and dark shoes. The second man is roughly the same height but thinner. He was wearing black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.