Arrests linked to drug trafficking, cannabis smuggling made in Trois-Rivieres

cannabis

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine

Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.

U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape

Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • 15 cm of snow expected for London region

    A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.

    (Source: Derek Blake)

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon