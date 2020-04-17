MONTREAL -- An application to launch a class action lawsuit against the Maison Herron long-term care facility (CHSLD) in Dorval, where 31 elderly people lost their lives since March 13, was filed on Thursday.

The class action, would seek $2 million in punitive damages, for the "inhuman and degrading treatment of the elderly people who lived there."

It targets the Herron residence, a private non-contractual CHSLD, its main shareholder, the Katasa Group and another related company, Chartwell Quebec Holdings.

The lead plaintiff is the daughter of a woman who died there on April 10 filed the application on behalf of all the residents who have not received adequate care there.

Mary Schneider was 93 years old when she died at CHSLD Herron. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and her condition deteriorated rapidly, according to the legal claim, which The Canadian Press obtained.

This article by the Candian Press was first published on April 17, 2020.