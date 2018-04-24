

CTV Montreal





Instances of antsemitic vandalism went up by a “whopping” 107 per cent in 2017, according to an audit by B’Nai Brith Canada – setting a record for antisemitism in Canada, they said.

Their “Annual Audit of Anitsemitic Incidents” revealed that 2017 was the second consecutive year in which record numbers were reached. The audit reported 1,752 incidents throughout Canada last year.

According to their data, vandalism was especially prevalent. Homes, schools, parks and highways were reportedly defaced by Nazi graffiti and antisemitic epithets.

“This problem will not solve itself,” Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’Nai Brith Canada, said in a statement Tuesday. “We need a concerted national effort to ensure that antisemitic outbreaks do not become a fact of life for Jews in this country, as in other developed countries such as France and Sweden.”

Over 400 distinct incidents took place in Quebec – among them, B’Nai Brith pointed out “a rapper who promoted antisemitic violence” and “an imam who escaped criminal sanctions after twice calling for the genocide of Jews.”

The organization posited an eight-point plan to tackle antisemitism, including increased resources for police hate crime units, a no-tolerance approach to public funding of anti-Jewish events, and the development of a National Action Plan for antisemitism, among others.