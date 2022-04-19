Another teen injured in Montreal shooting

A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. Monday about a shooting near Saint-Hubert Street and Émile-Journault Avenue, in the area of Collège Ahuntsic.

"When they arrived on location, they found a man, aged 16, shot and injured to his lower body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The teen was transported to hospital and his life is not in danger, she adds.

"At this moment, police are still working to determine where the shooting occurred," Youakim notes.

A security perimeter has been set up and no arrests have been made.