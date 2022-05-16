Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal

Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.

According to the website that tracks prices - GasBuddy - the Costco Wholesale pump ($1.95) in Verdun and the Petro-Pass on Cote-de-Liesse in Dorval ($1.89) were the cheapest on the island first thing in the morning.

The majority of the pumps' regular fuel price was $2.09 or higher.

Those scowling at the price tick up as they put 40 litres in their SUV may take some grudging solace in the fact that they are not filling up in metro Vancouver where prices are as high as $2.33-per-litre.

Many experts have attributed soaring gas prices to market destabilization brought on by Russia's attack on Ukraine, as well as recovering global demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease.