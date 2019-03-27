

CTV Montreal





The mayor of the Montreal borough of Anjou has expelled a councillor from his caucus following her controversial remarks about a Muslim doctor.

Mayor Luis Miranda issued a statement Wednesday saying that he and the other members of Equipe Anjou will exclude Lynne Shand following her statements.

“Effective today, Ms. Shand will serve as an independent councillor,” the statement read.

Over the weekend, Shand wrote what many consider to be anti-Islamic comments on her Facebook account about receiving treatment from a doctor wearing a hijab in the emergency room of a hospital.

In the post, she said she was "enraged" because she believes the physician represents the "Islamization" of Quebec.

Shand has since apologized for her choice of words but not the sentiment behind them.

Meantime, Montreal City Council President Cathy Wong filed a formal complaint with the 13-member Quebec Municipal Commission, saying Shand’s remarks were xenophobic and go against the city's code of ethics, which calls on elected officials to show respect towards all citizens.



"Remember that the privilege of being elected also comes with important public responsibilities," Wong wrote on Facebook. "When a politician expresses hate speech about a Muslim woman, she attacks not only women and Muslim communities, but all Montrealers who are working to get along better."

Wong said 10 per cent of the current population of Anjou is Muslim, adding that when an elected official expresses hateful remarks about a Muslim woman, she attacks all Montrealers.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has denounced Shand's comments as "completely inappropriate."

The Canadian Muslim Alliance is demanding Shand resign, saying it is “appalled by the open message of intolerance and prejudice.”







- With files from The Canadian Press