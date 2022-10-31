Anglade's leadership on the line after MNA booted from caucus: political analysts

The unity of the Quebec Liberal Party — and the party's leadership — is at stake, political analysts say, after one of the Liberals' longest-serving members was kicked out of caucus over a disagreement about shadow cabinet positions.

Criticism of leader Dominique Anglade was even coming from former Liberal MNAs after she removed the member for Vaudreuil, Marie-Claude Nichols, last Thursday. She now sits as an independent after refusing a position on the shadow cabinet.

Former Liberal Gaétan Barrette told The Canadian Press the move was "completely excessive" and "unjustified." He also called it the "death penalty" for anyone's political career if they are ever kicked out of a party.

Political analysts say it's rare to see former high-profile MNAs be so openly critical of the leader.

"It's not just lesser known MNAs, but also pretty big fish. This is really a situation where I think the leadership of Dominique Anglade is at stake. Halloween's tomorrow. The question is to know is she already a zombie leader," said McGill University political analyst Daniel Béland on Sunday.

According to the party's constitution, a vote must be held to decide whether or not to keep the incumbent leader after losing an election. The Liberals' next convention will be in 2023.

"Dominique Anglade doesn't have the luxury to lose a single MNA right now," said political analyst Raphaël Melançon. "It's really raising deepening questions regarding: is she really the leader that will be able to keep this party united in the future?"

ANGLADE BREAKS HER SILENCE

The Liberal leader broke her silence about tossing Nichols from the party in a series of Twitter posts on Monday, in which she said "it is never easy" to kick a member out of the party.

"I recognize that the events of the last days have gone too far. I sincerely wish that this situation could have been avoided," Anglade said in the posts.

Je reconnais que les événements des derniers jours sont allés trop loin. J'aurais sincèrement souhaité que cette situation puisse être évitée.#PolQc #PLQ — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) October 31, 2022

Anglade also indicated that she's open to welcome Nichols back.

"For my part, it is very clear that the door to caucus remains open to the member for Vaudreuil and that she will remain welcome if she wishes to defend the interests of the québécois.es within the official opposition," Anglade wrote.

As official opposition with 21 seats after the Oct. 3 election, analysts say the Liberals have an important job to hold the government to account.

"We have a very strong CAQ government and it's important to have a strong opposition," according to Béland. "So now what we have is not just bad for the Liberals, it's bad for Quebec politics."

The Quebec legislature will sit for the new session on Nov. 29.