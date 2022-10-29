Quebec Liberals chief organizer will not renew mandate, comes after worst popular vote percentage in party's history

The chief organizer of the Quebec Liberal Party, Jean-Francois Helms, says he will not renew his mandate.

Helms said today in a post on social media that he informed Leader Dominique Anglade and party president Rafael Primeau-Ferraro of his decision this morning.

Helms was the chief organizer of Anglade's spring 2022 leadership campaign -- a race she won by acclamation -- and he was named the party's chief organizer in July 2020.

The announcement comes at the end of a tumultuous week for the Liberal party.

On Thursday, one of the party's longest-serving members, Marie-Claude Nichols, was kicked out of the Liberal caucus after a disagreement over shadow cabinet positions.

The Liberal party suffered its worst defeat in history, in terms of popular vote, in Quebec's Oct. 3 election.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 29, 2022.