Amid transfer rumours, Choiniere focused on playing at CF Montreal -- for now
Back from his appearance at the Copa America, Canadian international Mathieu Choiniere is focused on giving his best effort for CF Montreal -- as long as he's here.
The central midfielder's name is circulating in transfer rumours after he reportedly requested a trade from the club in May due to an impasse in contract negotiations.
"I am here in Montreal, I have a contract here, and I will continue to play my matches. If the coach calls on me, I will be there," Choiniere said Tuesday at Centre Nutrilait, CF Montreal's training facility.
"For now, I'm here and will give it my all."
GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reported Monday that Choiniere still wants out of Montreal and that plenty of Major League Soccer clubs are interested as the transfer window opens in North America.
The Canadian transfer period opened Friday, while United States-based teams can start making transactions Thursday.
Choiniere, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que, is under contract through the end of the season and Montreal holds a club option for 2025, but the homegrown talent who had a US$250,000 base salary last year appears to be seeking a raise.
The 25-year-old's profile has grown in recent years, and weeks.
Choiniere was named Montreal's MVP last season after a breakout campaign of five goals and five assists in 28 MLS games. This year, he has two goals and three assists in 15 games.
He also played 90 minutes against world-class midfielders and scored in the shootout Saturday during Canada's 4-3 penalty kicks loss to Uruguay in the Copa America's third-place game.
Despite the rumours, Montreal head coach Laurent Courtois confirmed Choiniere will play in his return from the Copa on Wednesday as Montreal (6-9-8) visits New York Red Bulls (9-4-10). Fellow Canadians Samuel Piette and Joel Waterman also rejoined the club this week.
Courtois said Choiniere is an essential piece to his team.
"He wants to give everything for his club, and I need Mathieu, not only for his versatility but also for the mentality and identity we want to have here," Courtois said. "Mathieu is indispensable to me.
"Now the player wants to get something to feel more valued, and at the end of the day we're all the same right? You just want to be valued for what you give -- and he gives a lot."
Canada's Mathieu Choiniere kicks a corner during the Copa America third place soccer match against Uruguay in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Jacob Kupferman, The Associated Press)
Choiniere is open about eventually hoping to bring his talents to Europe.
"It's my dream," he said. "Obviously I have a contract here, but yes, I've always dreamt of Europe, the Champions League, and the highest level of soccer that I could play."
Canada coach Jesse Marsch paid a visit to Montreal's training facility Tuesday.
Regarding Choiniere and a possible move, Marsch described himself as an advocate for players transferring to Europe but cautioned what that could mean for playing time, using Stephen Eustaquio as an example.
Eustaquio, Canada's vice-captain, started only 16 league games for Portugal's FC Porto last season.
"I said 'look, being at Porto, it's a great club, but you've got to find a way to get on the pitch, you've got to play,"' Marsch said. "It's hard to be at the highest level possible with the national team if you're not playing consistent 90-minute games.
"Now, I think Mathieu has big potential in who he is as a player, and right now I still think he's in a good way improving here. And if the right situation comes up, it's up for him to evaluate and decide what's best, but again, players need to play."
Choiniere joined Montreal's academy in 2011, making his professional debut in 2018. He has 117 MLS appearances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.
