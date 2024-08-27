Alouettes sign all-star wide receiver Austin Mack to four-year contract extension

The Montreal Alouettes have signed all-star wide receiver Austin Mack to a four-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

The deal is set to keep the 26-year-old with the team through the 2028 season.

Mack recently returned to the league-leading Alouettes after a stint with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. He had three receptions for 32 yards in his CFL season debut on Sunday, a 21-17 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Mack had 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season in 2023, helping Montreal win the Grey Cup.

He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times over 17 regular-season outings. Mack finished fifth in the league in receiving yards.

The six-foot-two 205-pound native of Fort Wayne, In., was named an East Division and CFL all-star last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.