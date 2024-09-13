MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Worse than the ice storm: Tropical Storm Debby was 'costliest severe weather event in Quebec's history'

    A flooded basement in Montreal. The Insurance Bureau of Canada reports that the remnants of Hurricane Debby, which struck southern Quebec on August 9 and 10, 2024, were the costliest weather event in Quebec's history. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) A flooded basement in Montreal. The Insurance Bureau of Canada reports that the remnants of Hurricane Debby, which struck southern Quebec on August 9 and 10, 2024, were the costliest weather event in Quebec's history. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which caused significant flooding across the province, have become the 'costliest severe weather event in Quebec's history,' surpassing the ice storm of 1998, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said Friday.

    The damage cost $2.5 billion in insured losses, which is only a preliminary estimate, the IBC said in a press release.

    The storm struck southern Quebec on Aug. 9 and 10, affecting homes, businesses and vehicles.

    IBC pointed out that "insured losses from severe weather in Canada now regularly exceed $2 billion annually."

    Insurers have received an exceptional number of claims and are experiencing delays in processing them as a result. The Bureau is calling on the various levels of government to do their part to limit the losses associated with climate disruption and the extreme weather events that follow.

    "All levels of government must also commit to preventing building and rebuilding in floodplains and wildfire-prone areas once and for all, invest in disaster mitigation, including upgrading stormwater treatment infrastructure, and implement fire and flood-proof homes programmes," the IBC said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2024.  

