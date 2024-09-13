Presidents Cup golf tournament means traffic headaches for Ile Bizard residents

The Presidents Cup golf tournament is coming to Montreal's Ile Bizard, and with just two weeks to go and preparations underway, many residents are not happy.

They are worried that accessing the island by vehicle is going to be a headache.

The Presidents Cup is a prestigious competition featuring some of the best golfers in the world and will be held at the Royal Montreal Golf Club from Sept. 24 to 29 on South Ridge Road in the centre of the island.

Some residents say it is making them feel like they'll be hostages in their own homes.

"I'm not sure I will leave the island that week," said resident Lucy Leveille.

Ile Bizard residents will need a special vignette to access the island, with each household getting three to put on their vehicles.

"If they don't have the vignette, they will not be allowed to cross the bridge between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.," said borough mayor Doug Hurley.

The City of Montreal said that to optimize traffic flow, drivers will need to show their vignette at a checkpoint on Pierrefonds Boulevard before taking the Jacques-Bizard Bridge to get on the island of nearly 20,000 residents.

"I think it's going to be a hard time, but we have no choice anyway," said resident Caralane Corriveau.

The borough mayor said he understands the residents' frustrations, but he also thinks the Presidents Cup will have a positive impact for the community.

"The PGA is bringing some positive effects here besides showcasing Montreal," he said. "You also have the aspect that they'll be contributing different amounts of money for different charities or associations downtown."

After dealing with years-long construction on the bridge leading onto the island, residents just see the tournament as another barrier to getting home.