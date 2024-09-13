MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Australia's Michael Matthews earns third win at Quebec cycling GP

    Australian road cyclist Michael Matthews celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec on Friday, September 13, 2024 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Australian road cyclist Michael Matthews celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec on Friday, September 13, 2024 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share

    Australian road cyclist Michael Matthews raced to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec on Friday.

    Matthews earned a record third career victory in Quebec City. He was previously tied with Slovakia's Peter Sagan with two wins.

    The Jayco-AlUla rider won the fastest edition of the Quebec race on the UCI World Tour calendar.

    Matthews, who claimed titles in 2018 and 2019, edged out Eritrea's Biniam Girmay and France's Rudy Molard in a thrilling sprint.

    Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, the heavy favourite, was unable to follow through with his attack launched just over two kilometres from the finish line. He finished in seventh place.

    Pogacar will look to redeem himself at the Montreal cycling Grand Prix on Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

