Call for more Muslim professors: Quebec says anti-Islamophobia adviser must resign

The Quebec government says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia must resign, after she sent a letter to college and university heads recommending the hiring of more Muslim, Arab and Palestinian professors.

The existence of the letter, dated Aug. 30, was first reported by Le Journal de Québec, and a Canadian Heritage spokesperson says it was sent to institutions across the country.

In her letter, Amira Elghawaby says that since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, a dangerous climate has arisen on campuses.

She says to ease tensions educational institutions should be briefed on civil liberties and Islamophobia, and that they should hire more professors of Muslim, Arab and Palestinian origin.

It was this reference to hiring that drew the immediate indignation of Quebec's higher education minister, who called on Elghawaby to resign, saying she should "mind her own business."

Minister Pascale Déry says hiring professors based on religion goes against the principles of secularism the province adheres to.

Speaking to reporters in the Montreal area, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while each university will make its own hires, Elghawaby's role is to make recommendations and encourage dialogue between different groups.

Later in Repentigny, Que., Premier François Legault criticized Trudeau for defending Elghawaby "in the name of diversity" and refusing to call for her resignation.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.