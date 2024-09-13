Former West Island baseball coach guilty of sexual assault on 13-year-old boy

WARNING: Details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

A former West Island baseball coach has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor he was hired to train.

Robert Litvack, 44, coached baseball and was a personal trainer and was found guilty of abusing a 13-year-old boy.

"Mr. Litvack was convicted on both counts of sexual interference, as well as sexual assault," said Crown prosecutor Camille Boucher.

The Dollard-des-Ormeaux resident would massage the boy's legs and, on multiple occasions, asked him to lower his underwear so he could massage his buttocks.

During his trial, Litvack testified that the massages were to relieve soreness and that there was no sexual intent.

However, Justice Josee Belanger said in her ruling that she could not ignore the fact that the boy's parents were never told about the massages.

"Given all the circumstances in the case, she concluded that there was a sexual purpose to the touching," said Boucher.

Litvack was once the president of the Lac St-Louis Baseball Association and an assistant baseball coach at John Abbott College.

Belanger described him as "an experienced coach and an important person in the baseball world."

Given Litvack's position of trust and authority, Boucher believes the verdict sends a strong message.

"I think that it shows that sometimes, if we get involved in the process, it can lead to some results," she said.

The boy's parents did not want to go on camera but did say outside the courtroom that while it's been extremely emotional, they're relieved Litvack is convicted.

Sentencing arguments are set to begin later in September.