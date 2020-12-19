Advertisement
Almost 50 people infected by COVID-19 in Ormstown's Barrie Memorial Hospital
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
MONTREAL -- An outbreak in Ormstown's Barrie-Memorial Hospital has left almost 50 people infected with COVID-19.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for the regional health authority said 17 patients and 31 employees have the virus. Patients who tested positive were transferred to the COVID unit a Anna-Laberge Hospital in Chateauguay.
According to the regional health authority, an infection prevention and control team has been deployed to the hospital and new admissions have been suspended until further notice.