Alleged Romanian organized crime figures arrested in Laval shoplifting spree
Suspected criminals believed to be linked to Romanian organized crime were recently arrested for shoplifting more than $70,000 worth of goods in Quebec.
Laval police (SPL) made the arrests and expect that the exposure of such cases will encourage other shopkeepers to report other thefts that may have been committed by the suspects.
The police investigation uncovered a shoplifting scheme in electronics shops last March. Links were then established with other suspects operating in both Quebec and Ontario who were targeting computer hardware shops, sportswear and equipment stores, and luxury clothing stores.
With the cooperation of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), several suspects were identified, and SPL officers carried out a search in the Chomedey district, which resulted in the seizure of $15,000 in cash, as well as $40,000 worth of stolen materials destined for export to Romania.
Laval police say they were able to establish that the Romanian suspects were staying in Canada after applying for asylum. They would then stay for a few months before leaving the country.
Laurentiu Baicu, aged 37, remains in custody following his arrest. Tiberius Léonard Miron, aged 40, was released with conditions following his court appearance.
Claudia Macu, Vijai Alexe and Ionel Nitu, aged between 32 and 42, were released with conditions.
Valter Ionut Alexe, aged 29, and Timotei Ion, aged 27, are still wanted by the police, and an arrest warrant has been issued for them. The suspects are facing multiple charges of shoplifting over $5,000 and receiving stolen goods over $5,000.
Authorities may order their deportation to Romania in connection with their criminal activities in Canada.
In the meantime, Laval police are inviting anyone who may have been a victim of shoplifting or who may have information about this network of thieves to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2023.
