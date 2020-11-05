QUEBEC CITY -- Alleged Halloween night killer Carl Girouard's bail hearing has been pushed to Nov. 20.

Girouard made a brief appearance at the Quebec City courthouse via videoconference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The 24-year-old Sainte-Therese man is accused of committing two first-degree murders and five attempted murders Saturday night in Quebec City.

He was picked up by the police on the night of Saturday to Sunday dressed in a medieval costume and armed with a Japanese katana sword.

The two people who died as a result of the assault are Francois Duchesne, 56 years old, and Suzanne Clermont, 61 years old.

Duchesne was the director of communications for the Musee national des beaux-arts du Quebec. Clermon worked in a hairdressing salon in Old Quebec.

Crown prosecutors sought and obtained a publication ban on the identity of the five attempted murder victims.

At a news conference on Sunday, Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon said that the alleged perpetrator of the killing had no criminal record and that his motives were personal.

In 2014, he "verbalized intending to commit acts like those he did on Saturday," said Pigeon, citing a medical source.

Pigeon said he acted in order to "cause as many victims as possible."

Girouard appeared in court on Thursday by videoconference.

"This will be an opportunity to take stock of the rest of the proceedings," said Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions spokesperson Audrey Roy-Cloutier.

First-degree murder convictions carry the possible punishment of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

In the event of a conviction, the Crown has the possibility of requesting additional prison time since it is facing multiple murders.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.