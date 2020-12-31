MONTREAL -- A woman was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated when she drove through a house's front door in Montreal.

The 29-year-old was driving north on Paris Ave. in the Montreal North borough when she failed to stop properly at the T-intersection at Gouin Blvd. East and slid into the front door of a private residence just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

"When the collision happened, people inside the house were sleeping," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Police and firefighters responded after the 911 call and located the driver who was not injured in the crash.

"She seemed intoxicated," said Chevrefils.

Chevrefils said the driver was transported to a detention centre where she failed a breathalyzer test, and was released on a promise to appear in court on March 1.

No one inside the residence was injured and there is extensive damage to the front entrance of the house.