Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Alain Caza, 60, appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse Thursday morning and was formally accused of murdering Amanda Caza, a mother of one. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on May 24.
On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Quebec provincial police received a 911 call about an altercation between two people at a home on Cairns Street in Ormstown, a small municipality about 60 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
When officers arrived, they found the victim's body with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and was sent to hospital with minor injuries before he was questioned by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) major crime unit.
'It's difficult to make sense of this tragedy'
Amanda was a mother of a young daughter. In a Mother's Day post on her Facebook account last Sunday, she posted a photo of her child with the message: "She never fails to make me laugh and I'm very lucky as well as proud to be her Mom."
Police vehicles are parked outside of a home in Ormstown, Que., after a woman was found stabbed to death on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
She graduated from the Chateauguay Valley Regional High School and the Chateauguay Valley Career Education Centre and worked as a part-time secretary at the Hemmingford Elementary School before her death. Her mother, Bonnie Caza, who is deceased, was also a former employee.
"As you can understand, the news of Amanda Caza’s death has come as a shock to our New Frontiers’ community - we are a tight-knit school board," wrote Mike Helm, director general of the New Frontiers School Board, in a statement to CTV News.
"As Amanda and her Mom were both well-known across our Valley communities, we are providing grief counselling support to our students and staff in various locations."
There was also an outpouring of condolences on social media in the hours after the killing.
"May you rest in peace Amanda Caza .. thank you for your amazing laugh and your positive outlook on life. Our chit chats at the bank and your stories of your beautiful daughter... till we meet again," wrote Julie Lynn Bayliff in a post on Facebook.
Melanie Bergevin expressed how shocked she was by the tragedy. "I can't believe I was looking at my phone at work and I see murder in Ormstown and it was you, poor Amanda Caza," she wrote online.
"Amanda panda, there are no words in this world that can fully convey the immense pain I am feeling right now. You were the person I shared the most laughter with over the years, and that picture we took together still brings a smile to my face," wrote Christine St-Onge on Facebook. "It's difficult to make sense of this tragedy. There’s so many people hurting for the Caza family right now, i wish I had more words."
TRAFFIC
Child under 5 dies of measles in Ontario: PHO
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
NEW Pack the macaroni necklace: Lessons on evacuations from a woman who fled one of Canada's worst wildfires
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
Think twice before sharing 'heartbreaking' social media posts, RCMP warn
Mounties in B.C. are urging people to think twice before sharing "heartbreaking posts" on social media.
'Ugly produce': One way Canadians are shrinking rising grocery bills
As the cost of food in Canada has risen, grocery shoppers are looking at ways to reduce their grocery bill, and more are choosing price over beauty, turning to companies that deliver so-called 'misfit' produce at a fraction of the cost.
Vatican revamps norms to evaluate visions of Mary as it adapts to Internet age and combats hoaxers
The Vatican on Friday radically reformed its process for evaluating alleged visions of the Virgin Mary, weeping statues and other seemingly supernatural phenomena, insisting on having the final say in whether the events are worthy of popular devotion.
Wildfires burning across Canada: Communities threatened as flames creep closer
Thousands of residents fled Fort McMurray this week, fearing a repeat of the 2016 wildfire that forced out the entire community and torched more than 2,400 homes.
5 secrets to moving better and preventing avoidable injury
Countless people seek emergency care for back pain, muscle strains and similar injuries resulting from “moving wrong” during mundane, everyday tasks such as bending over to tie shoes, lifting objects or doing household chores.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
French police fatally shoot a man suspected of setting fire to a synagogue
French police shot and killed a man armed with a knife and a metal bar who is suspected of having set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen early on Friday, the latest apparent act in a storm of antisemitism roiling France amid the Israel-Hamas war.
