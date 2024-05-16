Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal

Those planning to leave the city or drive in and around Montreal for the long weekend should know that construction is planned on certain routes and some roads will be closed.

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in place:

The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) west between exit 70 (A-15 north, R-117, Laval, Rockland Road) and the Cavendish Boulevard entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday 11 p.m.:

The Laurentians Highway (A-15) South ramp to the Metropolitan.

The Stinson Street entrance.

The Décarie Expressway (A-15) North ramp.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

In Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, one of three lanes will be closed on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West towards downtown between Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard and exit 2 (avenue Pierre-Dupuy) until Thursday, May 23 at 5 a.m.

One of three lanes on the Bonaventure east will be closed towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge between the Peel Basin and Victoria Bridge, until Friday, May 24 at 5 a.m.

Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM)

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.

Laurentians Highway (A-15) in Laval

Until July, paving and slab repair work will be carried out on the Laurentians Highway (A-15) on the Médéric-Martin Bridge. Expect delays.

Highway 20 (du Souvenir) - Sources interchange in Pointe-Claire

Until the end of July, there will be long-term closures on the Sources Boulevard ramp to Highway 20 west.

Highway 440 (Jean-Noël Lavoie) in Laval

For around 30 weeks, paving work will be carried out on the Highway 440 eastbound service road, between Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard in Laval, which will result in delays.

Highway 40 (Félix-Leclerc) at Baie-D'Urfé and Kirkland

Eastbound pavement reconstruction work on Highway 40 between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles in Kirkland will cause delays. Partial or complete evening or night closures will be required.

Côte-de-Liesse Road

Until July, there will be partial closures Côte-de-Liesse Road heading east between Sunset and Athlone roads in the Town of Mount Royal sector.

Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval

Paving work on Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval, between the Louis-Bisson bridge and Notre-Dame Boulevard will result in delays.

Guy-Lafluer Highway (A-50) at Mirabel

Work to replace lighting systems on Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) in Mirabel between Route-117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Louis-Bisson Road, as well as in the interchange with the Laurentians Highway (A-15) will result in various closures.

Highway 520 and Hickmore Street

Reconstruction work on the Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) overpasses over Hickmore Street will continue until the end of 2024. This will result in some closures.

All work may be cancelled or modified due to weather or operational restraints.