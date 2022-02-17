QUEBEC CITY -- A young driver who police say was driving in an advanced state of intoxication lost control of his vehicle on Thursday night in Quebec City and hit two cars and a house before flipping his car.

The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) reports that the suspect does not appear to have been injured. He underwent a breathalysed and found to have more than double the legal limit.

His 26-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries during the swerve.

The driver's vehicle ended its run shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Antonio-Patry Street and Père-Lelièvre Boulevard, in a residential area.

The first police officers from the SPVQ arrived on the scene and found that the driver, a 23-year-old man, was showing signs of alcohol intoxication.

He was then arrested and transported to a police station to await his court appearance, which is expected to take place later Thursday.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2022