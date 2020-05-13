MONTREAL -- All Uber drivers and passengers in North America will have to wear a mask as of Monday if they want to continue using the ride-sharing service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber drivers and passengers will be able to cancel rides if either party does not have their face covered, according to a company statement.

And passengers will now be forbidden from riding in the front seats of Uber vehicles.

Uber Eats food delivery drivers will also have to provide selfies of themselves wearing masks before they can make a delivery.

Drivers, passengers and delivery drivers will all have to confirm that they are following public health directives such as washing their hands.

People who violate public health directives repeatedly may be barred from using Uber services, according to the company's statement.

Uber says the restrictions will also be in place Monday in India, many parts of Europe and Latin America.

The company says it will keep the measures in place through the month of June and then assess the public health situation in its various markets before deciding whether to continue, adjust or drop them.