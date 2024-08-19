MONTREAL
Montreal

    • All-star receiver Mack back with Alouettes after NFL stint with Falcons

    Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack (81) makes a catch as he's tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Demerio Houston (35) during the second half of football action at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press) Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack (81) makes a catch as he's tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Demerio Houston (35) during the second half of football action at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
     All-star receiver Austin Mack is back with the Montreal Alouettes after a stint with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

    The CFL club announced Mack's return in a release on Monday.

    Mack played one pre-season game with the Atlanta Falcons last week after signing with the team in January.

    He was released on Aug. 12.

    The 26-year-old American was named a CFL all-star in 2023, his first season in the league, when he caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns.

    He added six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' 28-24 win over Winnipeg in the Grey Cup game.

    "We just added a star receiver to our roster, and we are very happy about it," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "Mack was a key part of our success in 2023.

    "He knows our coaches, our players, and is familiar with our systems. Plus, he's someone who brings a lot with his positive attitude."

    The Alouettes (9-1) return to action Sunday when they host Edmonton.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

